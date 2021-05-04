Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. 677,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,928,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

