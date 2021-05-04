Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $860,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trevena by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,655 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 48,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,432. The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Trevena has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.68.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

