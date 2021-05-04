Baytex Energy (BTE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.60.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75.

4/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.60.

4/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

