Baytex Energy (BTE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):
- 5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.60.
- 4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75.
- 4/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.60.
- 4/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
