Livenodes Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001618 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003575 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

