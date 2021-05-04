SureRemit Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $61,386.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00267243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.01166354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.06 or 0.00738036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,718.72 or 1.00194012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

