Starbase Hits One Day Volume of $23.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $496,396.33 and $23.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00087098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.00877513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.96 or 0.09911534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

