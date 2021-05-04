-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.81). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million.

Several research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000.

Xencor stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 3,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,891. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

