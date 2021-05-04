American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 126,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

