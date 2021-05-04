Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 200,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,728. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.