Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 5,143 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $189.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

