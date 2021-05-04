DAGCO Inc. Purchases 1,251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

