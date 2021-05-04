Planning Directions Inc. Sells 8,868 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 574,833 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

