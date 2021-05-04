Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.410-1.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

