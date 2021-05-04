Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 116,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,747. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

