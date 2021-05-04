Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Increases By 20.4%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,483,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 6,216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,418.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

