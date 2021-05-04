Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,661.0 days.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

