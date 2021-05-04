Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,616. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

