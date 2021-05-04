Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

