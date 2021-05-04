Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.20.

NPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.15 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

