Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

LON:BDEV traded down GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 755.40 ($9.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.12. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

