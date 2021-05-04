Indorse Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,286.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,286.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

