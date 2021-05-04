Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0885 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

