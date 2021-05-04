JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,907,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

