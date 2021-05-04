New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.50. 29,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.