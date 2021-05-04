Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 134 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.76 and its 200 day moving average is $259.12. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

