Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 128,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.