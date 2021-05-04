Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $319.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.60. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $908.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

