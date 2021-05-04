Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

