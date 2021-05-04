EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,528. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.24 million, a P/E ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

