Terra Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and approximately $638.80 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.43 or 0.00030299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009403 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 959,431,645 coins and its circulating supply is 389,710,237 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

