Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.80. 1,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.