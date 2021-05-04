Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 3,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

