Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 995,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,353,000 after purchasing an additional 125,564 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $105.97. 360,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,701,234. The company has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.