Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1,348.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 29,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,917. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.