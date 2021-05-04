Zloadr Trading Up 160.8% Over Last Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 160.8% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $170,049.91 and $5,725.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

