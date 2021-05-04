Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) vs. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Financial Comparison

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Storage and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 2 0 2.11 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $237.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.44%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.85 billion 17.23 $1.52 billion $10.75 26.09 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.80 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Storage beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

