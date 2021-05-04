Hedget Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00015198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $14.43 million and $467,876.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.