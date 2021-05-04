Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

D traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.26. 120,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4,018.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

