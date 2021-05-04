Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.