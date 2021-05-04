Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Grows By 21.4%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rhinebeck Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, and commercial construction and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

