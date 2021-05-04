Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rises By 21.8%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 627,700 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

CDAK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 1,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,875. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

