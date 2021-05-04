Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,644. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

