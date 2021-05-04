Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) received a C$2.75 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.