TD Securities Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.10.

AC traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.07. 2,171,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,641. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

