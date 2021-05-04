iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.38. 9,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

