SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SDY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.91. 62,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

