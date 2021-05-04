iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.