trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 75,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

