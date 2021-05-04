Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,626. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

