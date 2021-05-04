HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

HLS traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.79. 32,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.94 million and a P/E ratio of -31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.72.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

